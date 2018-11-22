Sometimes Black Friday deals stick around for the better part of a week all the way until Cyber Monday, but sometimes they're incredibly short-lived. Case in point: The 2018 Roku Ultra is on sale for $50, but it looks like it has already sold out at B&H Photo. If you're interested, you had better pick one up while you can.

The 2018 Roku Ultra can sling 4K and HDR content onto your home screen, and it's kitted out with dual-band 802.11 AC MIMO Wi-Fi, Ethernet, microSD support, and a headphone jack on its voice-controlled remote — better peripheral support than most recent flagship phones.

At the time of writing, it's still available for $50 over at Amazon and Best Buy, but if B&H is any indicator, that may not last too long. So if you're interested in picking one up at the current discount, it might be better to do it now, rather than later.