The Google Home Max is quite pricey, even at its Black Friday price of $349. The Link 500, JBL's giant Home Max alternative, shares the same ~$400 MSRP, but it's been discounted by a much more substantial 50%. That's right - the Link 500 is currently just $199.99 at multiple retailers, which is $200 off MSRP and $100 less than any previous sales.

The Link 500 is JBL's flagship smart speaker. It uses two 89mm woofers and two 20mm tweeters to output 60W of power. It can stream music via both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and the Assistant integration allows it to act as a Home speaker. However, it's worth noting that it does receive new features later than Google's own Home speakers.

Several retailers, including Amazon, B&H, and JBL's web store, are taking part in the sale. Best Buy and Newegg are already sold out, so you'd better hurry if you've been in the market for a large smart speaker.