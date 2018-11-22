Popular drone manufacturer DJI has started its Black Friday sales a day early, with some decent savings to be had across its range of products. The Mavic Air, one of the company's best sellers, can be had for $100 off (even $110 off at Amazon), but there are other inviting discounts too.

According to DJI's Black Friday page, the deals will be live until the end of Cyber Monday. Take a look at all the discounts below, and note that Amazon has the best price for almost everything.

Bonus Deal: DJI Phantom 4 (refurbished) for just $764.99 on Newegg ($384 off).

As well as the above deals, and the many more you'll find on the DJI site, there are also coupons for money off when you spend a certain amount on accessories, so check out this page for more on those.