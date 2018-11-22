Arlo's Pro cameras are wireless, weather-resistant ways to kit out your home with smart security cameras, but they're a bit on the expensive side. For some perspective now the Arlo Pro 2 5-pack is a hair under $1,000 over at Amazon. But if you're a Costco member, right now you can pick up that five-camera bundle for $700, and Woot has refurbished three-, four-, and five-camera kits for $200-300.
Costco is advertising the $700 deal as being $100 off its $800 price, but for some reason, Amazon's pricing for the same set has held steady at or around $1,000 for quite a while, so the savings could be even greater.
We think the Arlo Pro 2 line is still the best wireless camera you can get, but the platform does have a few limitations, like dark nighttime performance, a derpy app, and slow wakeup times. You can read our full review for more detailed remarks.
According to Costco, the Pro 2 bundle comes with the following:
• (5) Wire-Free HD Cameras with Audio
• (5) Rechargeable Batteries
• (1) Camera power adapter
• (1) Camera Power Cable
• (1) Base station with a built-in siren
• (1) Battery Charging Station
• (1) Ethernet cable
• (5) Wall mounts
• (3) Wall mount screw sets
• (3) Black UV-resistant silicone skins
• (2) Outdoor mount (Black)
• (2) Outdoor mount screw set
• (1) Quick start guide
• (1) Window decal
The listing says that this discount is set to end on 11/26, so you have until Cyber Monday to decide if it's worth your while — assuming Costco doesn't run out.
Woot's refurbished deal, on the other hand, will expire tonight, if it doesn't sell out before then. Options include three-, four-, and five-camera kits for the OG Netgear Arlo at $199, $249, and $299, respectively. For $69 each, you can get an additional add-on camera, too.
Unlike the Pro 2, the OG Arlo only spits up to 720p resolution, though they're still wireless and weatherproof. If you're on the fence, feel free to peruse our review.
