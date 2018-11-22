Every deal season, one thing you can depend on is that Amazon will place its first-party Kindle, Echo, and Fire hardware on discount. It's such a regular part of Amazon's sales that we often overlook it as expected, familiar, and therefore uninteresting. But if you're in the market for an Alexa-powered smart speaker, cord-cutting Fire TV recast DVR, or an Amazon Prime-compatible streaming device, now is the time to pick one up.
Amazon Hardware
- 3rd Gen Echo Dot - $24 ($50 MSRP, $26 off)
- w/ Fire TV Stick - $49 ($90 MSRP, $40 off)
- 2nd Gen Echo Dot - $20 ($40 MSRP, $20 off)
- Echo Kids Dot Edition - $50 or three for $100 ($70 MSRP , $20-$110 off)
- 2nd gen Echo - $69 or two for $120 ($100 MSRP, $30-80 off)
- Echo (RED) edition - $70 (x MSRP, $30 off)
- Echo Plus - $110 ($150 MSRP, $40 off)
- w/ free smart bulb - $110 ($150 MSRP, $40 off)
- Echo Spot - $89 or two for $160 ($130 MSRP, $40-100 off)
- Echo Show - $180 or two for $340 ($230 MSRP, $50-120 off)
- Amazon Smart Plug - $5 with any Echo device ($25 MSRP, $20 off)
- Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote - $35 ($50 MSRP, $15 off)
- Fire TV Cube - $60 ($120 MSRP, $60 off)
- Fire TV Recast 500GB with two tuners - $180 ($230 MSRP, $50 off)
- Fire TV Recast 1TB with four tuners - $220 ($280 MSRP, $60 off)
- Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa - $30 ($50 MSRP, $20 off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet - $70 ($100 MSRP, $30 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite (previous/7th gen) - $80 (starting price, $120 MSRP, $40 off)
- Essentials bundle - $120 ($180 MSRP, $40-0 off)
- All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa
- 16GB - $50 ($80 MSRP, $10-30 off))
- 16GB w/Show Mode Charging Dock - $80 ($120 MSRP$10-30 off)
- 16GB w/out Special Offers (ads) - $65 ($95 MSRP, $10-30 off)
- 32GB - $79 ($110 MSRP, $10-30 off)
- 32GB w/Show Mode Charging Dock - $110($150 MSRP, $15-40 off)
- 32GB w/out Special Offers (ads) - $95 ($125 MSRP, $10-30 off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa
- 32GB - $100 ($150 MSRP, $20-50 off recent prices)
- 32GB w/Show Mode Charging Dock - $145 ($204 MSRP, $25-45 off)
- 32GB w/out Special Offers (ads) - $115 ($165 MSRP, $20-50 off)
- 64GB - $120 ($190 MSRP, $30-70 off)
- 64GB w/Show Mode Charging Dock - $185 ($245 MSRP, $25-$40 off)
- 64GB w/out Special Offers (ads) - $135 ($205 MSRP, $40-70 off)
- All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet - $90 ($199 MSRP, $40 off)
- Two-pack - $150 ($260 MSRP, $45-$110 off)
- All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet - $150 ($200 MSRP, $10-50 off)
- Two-pack - $250 ($400 MSRP, $50-$150 off)
Smart Home
- Blink XT 1-camera System - $79 ($130 MSRP, $51 off)
- Blink XT 3-camera System - $230 ($320 MSRP, $90 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 - $139 with free Echo Dot ($200 MSRP, $60 off)
TVs
- Toshiba 32" 720p HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition - $130 ($180 MSRP, $50 off)
- Insignia 39" 1080p Smart TV Fire TV Edition - $190 ($230 MSRP, $60 off)
- Toshiba 50" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition - $300 ($400 MSRP, $100 off)
Miscellaneous
- "Save 53% on an Audible membership for 3 months at $6.95 a month."
- Three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1 for new customers
- "Save up to 80% on select Kindle best-selling books."
- Three months of Kindle Unlimited for $1 for new customers (not live yet)
- iHome iAV5 Color Changing Bluetooth Speaker for Echo Dot - $30 ($50 MSRP, $20 off)
