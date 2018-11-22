It's that time of the year and that most corporate and commercial of holidays, Black Friday, is upon us again. As ever, we've got our eyes and ears out for the best deals we can find. For your convenience, we've put all the best stuff we've spotted into a single list, saving you time as well as money. Let's get started.

You're probably familiar with how we handle deals here at Android Police, but just in case you aren't, here's how it works. When possible, we try to avoid making bloated price comparisons. We all know a two-year-old phone isn't worth its launch price anymore, and half the stuff on Amazon is on perpetual discount these days (or marked up before going on sale). That means $300 off MSRP sometimes works out to only $40 or $50 off compared to recent historical prices. And if we notice that discontinuity, we'll be honest when we tell you what the discounts are.

For additional convenience, we'll be providing regular updates to this post with newly spotted deals, as well as reminders for when anticipated deals included on the list go live.

Phones

Carrier promotions

These discounts are sometimes nothing less than thinly veiled contracts (frequently with a poor value, but impressive/marketable up-front numbers), so be careful.

LG V40 ThinQ Verizon - "$400 off" (11/22-11/23) Sprint - "FREE LG 49’’ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV" w/Flex lease

Samsung Galaxy Note9 AT&T - $800 ($1,000 MSRP, $200 off), deal starts 11/18 Sprint (via Samsung) - $700 ($1,000 MSRP, $300 off), deal starts 11/18 Sprint - "$20/month" via 18-month Flex Lease T-Mobile - $800 ($1,000 MSRP, $200 off), deal starts 11/28 Verizon - $600 ($1,000 MSRP, $400 off), deal starts 11/22

Samsung Galaxy S9 AT&T - $520 ($720 MSRP, $200 off), deal starts 11/18 Sprint (via Samsung) - $420 ($792 MSRP, $372 off), deal starts 11/18 Sprint - "$5/month" via 18-month Flex Lease T-Mobile - $520 ($720 MSRP, $200 off), deal starts 11/18 Verizon - $320 ($720 MSRP, $400 off), deal starts 11/22

Samsung Galaxy S9+ AT&T - $640 ($840 MSRP, $200 off), deal starts 11/18 Sprint (via Samsung) - $540, ($912 MSRP, $372 off) deal starts 11/18 Sprint - "$10/month" via 18-month Flex Lease T-Mobile - $640 ($840 MSRP, $200 off), deal starts 11/18 Verizon - $440 ($840 MSRP, $400 off), deal starts 11/22

Pixel 3 & 3 XL Verizon - "$400 off" ( 11/22-11/24, may not be live yet ) also available via Best Buy on Verizon: Pixel 3 Pixel 3 XL



Chromebooks & Tablets

Amazon tablets

Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa Amazon - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet Amazon - $70 ($30 off, $100 MSRP)

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa Amazon - $50 ($30 off, $80 MSRP)

All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet Amazon - $90 ($40 off, $130 MSRP)

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Amazon - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP)



Smart Speakers/Displays

Amazon speakers/displays

Amazon Echo Dot Amazon - $24 ($26 off, $50 MSRP,)

Amazon Echo Dot (spy on your) Kids Edition Amazon - $50, or three for $100 ($20-$110 off, $70 MSRP)

Amazon 2nd gen Echo Amazon - $70, or two for $120 ($30-80 off, $100 MSRP)

Amazon Echo Plus Amazon - $110 ($40 off, $150 MSRP)

Amazon Echo Spot Amazon - $90 or two for $160 ($40-100 off, $130 MSRP)

Amazon Echo Show Amazon - $180 or two for $340 ($50-120 off, $230 MSRP)



Smart Home

Living Room

TVs

Sony 55" XBR55X900F Amazon - $1,100 ($100 off, $1,200 MSRP)

Sony 65" XBR65X850F Amazon - $1,000 ($400 off, $1,400 MSRP)

Sony 75" XBR75X850F Amazon - $1,800 ($500 off, $2,300 MSRP)

Toshiba 32" 720p HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition Amazon - $130 ($50 off, $130 MSRP,)

Insignia 39" 1080p Smart TV Fire TV Edition Amazon - $190 ($60 off, $230 MSRP)

Toshiba 50" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition Amazon - $300 ($100 off, $400 MSRP)

Samsung 43" NU 7100 Smart 4K UHD TV Samsung - $380 ($120 off $500 MSRP)

Samsung 50" NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV Samsung - $420 ($180 of $600 MSRP)

Samsung 55" NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV Samsung - $520 ($180 off $700 MSRP)

Samsung 58" NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV Samsung - $550 ($100 off $650 MSRP)

Samsung 55" NU 7300 Curved Smart 4K UHD TV Samsung - $580 ($220 off $800 MSRP)

Samsung 65" NU6900 Smart 4K TV (2018) Samsung - $650 ($180 off $820 MSRP)

Samsung 75" NU6900 Smart 4K TV (2018) Samsung - $1,200 ($300 off $1,500 MSRP)

LG 43UK6090 43" 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV BJ's - $270 ($80 off $350 MSRP)

Samsung UN65NU730 65" 4K Curved Smart LED TV & $50 Google Play Credit BJ's - $800 ($100 off $900 MSRP, originally scheduled for 11/26-12-24, but seems to be live now)

Samsung UN75NU710DFXZA 75" 4K UHD Smart LED TV BJ's - $1280 ($300 off $1580 MSRP, originally scheduled for 11/26-12-24, but seems to be live now)



Set top/streaming devices

Amazon streaming devices

Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $35 ($15 off, $50 MSRP)

Fire TV Cube Amazon - $60 ($60 off, $120 MSRP)

Fire TV Recast 500GB with two tuners Amazon - $180 ($50 off, $230 MSRP)

Fire TV Recast 1TB with four tuners Amazon - $220 ($60 off, $280 MSRP)



Home audio

Accessories

Headphones

Pixelbuds Google - $109 ($50 off, $159 MSRP, 11/22-11/26)

Gear IconX Samsung - $130 ($50 off, $180 MSRP)

Master & Dynamic Site-wide sale, including these headphones 20% off orders under $500 w/code BFD20 30% off orders over $500 w/code BFD30



Smartwatches/Fitness wearables

Non-smart speakers

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon - $50 (~$17 off recent prices)

JBL Charge 3 Best Buy - $90 ($60 off MSRP) Amazon - $90 ($60 off MSRP) Walmart - $90 ($60 off MSRP)

JBL Flip 4 Best Buy - $60 ($30 off recent pricing, ridiculous $110 MSRP) Amazon - $60 ($30 off recent pricing, ridiculous $110 MSRP)



Power/batteries

Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad 2-Pack Samsung - $40 ($60 off, $100 MSRP)

JOT Portable Battery Base for Google Home Mini Ninety7 - $30 ($5 off, $35 MSRP)

LOFT Portable Battery Base for Google Home Ninety7 - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)

VAUX Portable Speaker for Echo Dot Ninety7 - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)

DOX Portable Battery Base for Echo Dot Ninety7 - $20 ($20 off, $40 MSRP)

SKY TOTE Portable Battery Base for Echo 2 Ninety7 - $50, ($10 off, $60 MSRP)

Pixel Stand Best Buy - $40 ($40 off, $80 MSRP)



Miscellaneous