Article Contents
- 1 Phones
- 2 Chromebooks & Tablets
- 3 Smart Speakers/Displays
- 4 Smart Home
- 5 Living Room
- 6 Accessories
It's that time of the year and that most corporate and commercial of holidays, Black Friday, is upon us again. As ever, we've got our eyes and ears out for the best deals we can find. For your convenience, we've put all the best stuff we've spotted into a single list, saving you time as well as money. Let's get started.
You're probably familiar with how we handle deals here at Android Police, but just in case you aren't, here's how it works. When possible, we try to avoid making bloated price comparisons. We all know a two-year-old phone isn't worth its launch price anymore, and half the stuff on Amazon is on perpetual discount these days (or marked up before going on sale). That means $300 off MSRP sometimes works out to only $40 or $50 off compared to recent historical prices. And if we notice that discontinuity, we'll be honest when we tell you what the discounts are.
For additional convenience, we'll be providing regular updates to this post with newly spotted deals, as well as reminders for when anticipated deals included on the list go live.
Phones
- Pixel 3
- Google - $649-749 ($150 off, $799-899 MSRP, 11/22-11/25)
- Buy one get one up to half off.
- Pixel 3 XL
- Google - $699-799 ($200 off, $899-999 MSRP, 11/22-11/25)
- Buy one get one up to half off.
- Samsung Galaxy Note9 Unlocked
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Unlocked
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Unlocked
- ZTE Blade Max 2s
- ZTE - $150 ($30 off, $180 MSRP)
- ZTE Blade Max View
- ZTE - $170 ($30 off, $200 MSRP)
- Mate 10 Pro Unlocked
- Amazon - $500 (~$45 off recent pricing, allegedly $800MSRP)
- B&H Photo - $500 (~$45 off recent pricing, allegedly $800 MSRP)
- Newegg - $500 (~$45 off recent pricing, allegedly $800 MSRP)
- LG G7 ThinQ
- B&H Photo - $530 (~$85 off recent pricing, alleged $750 MSRP)
Carrier promotions
These discounts are sometimes nothing less than thinly veiled contracts (frequently with a poor value, but impressive/marketable up-front numbers), so be careful.
- LG V40 ThinQ
- Samsung Galaxy Note9
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Pixel 3 & 3 XL
- Verizon - "$400 off" (11/22-11/24, may not be live yet)
- also available via Best Buy on Verizon:
- Verizon - "$400 off" (11/22-11/24, may not be live yet)
Chromebooks & Tablets
- Pixelbook
- Google - from $699 ($300 off, MSRP $1000-1650, 11/18-11/28)
- Nook Talet 10.1
- Barnes & Noble - $120 ($10 off, $130 MSRP, 11/22-11/26)
- Acer Chromebook 15
- Amazon - $299 ($20-40 off recent prices, $400 MSRP)
- Acer Chromebook R13
- Costco - $289 (~$40 off recent prices, $389 MSRP)
- Galaxy Tab S4 10.5" w/S Pen
- Chromebook Plus V2
- Chromebook Pro
- ASUS Chromebook C223
- ASUS Chromebook C300SA
- Amazon - $160 ($50 off recent pricing, $230 MSRP)
-
Amazon tablets
- Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa
- Amazon - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
- Amazon - $70 ($30 off, $100 MSRP)
- All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa
- Amazon - $50 ($30 off, $80 MSRP)
- All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet
- Amazon - $90 ($40 off, $130 MSRP)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa
- Amazon - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP)
Smart Speakers/Displays
- Google Home Hub
- Lenovo 8" Smart Display
- BJ's - $99 w/$20 BJ's GC ($100 off)
- Lenovo 10" Smart Display
- Costco - $150 ($50 off, $200 MSRP)
- Google Home Mini
- Smart Light Bundle Starter Kit w/mini
- Google Home
- Google Home Max
- Google - $349 ($50 off, $399 MSRP, 11/22-11/26)
- Harman Kardon Invoke with Cortana by Microsoft
- Microsoft - $50 ($50 off $100 MSRP)
Amazon speakers/displays
- Amazon Echo Dot
- Amazon - $24 ($26 off, $50 MSRP,)
- Amazon Echo Dot (spy on your) Kids Edition
- Amazon - $50, or three for $100 ($20-$110 off, $70 MSRP)
- Amazon 2nd gen Echo
- Amazon - $70, or two for $120 ($30-80 off, $100 MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Plus
- Amazon - $110 ($40 off, $150 MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Spot
- Amazon - $90 or two for $160 ($40-100 off, $130 MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Show
- Amazon - $180 or two for $340 ($50-120 off, $230 MSRP)
Smart Home
- Ring Video Doorbell 2
- Ring Spotlight Cam Battery 2-Pack
- Ring - $250 ($398 MSRP)
- Ring Alarm Starter Kit
- Ring - $169 ($200 MSRP)
- Ring Floodlight Cam
- Lowes - $189 ($60 off, $250 MSRP)
- Nest Learning Thermostat
- Google - $179 ($70 off, $249 MSRP, 11/21-11/28)
- Walmart - $179 ($70 off, $249 MSRP)
- Best Buy - $179 ($70 off, $249 MSRP)
- Home Depot - $179 ($70 off, $249 MSRP)
- Lowes - $179 ($70 off, $249 MSRP)
- Nest E Thermostat
- Google - $139 ($30 off, $169 MSRP, 11/21-11/28)
- Walmart - $139 ($30 off, $169 MSRP)
- Best Buy - $139 ($30 off, $169 MSRP)
- Home Depot - $139 ($30 off, $169 MSRP)
- Lowes - $139 ($30 off, $169 MSRP)
- Nest Hello Doorbell
- Google - $179 ($50 off, $229 MSRP, 11/21-11/28)
- Walmart - $179 ($50 off, $229 MSRP)
- Best Buy - $179 ($50 off, $229 MSRP)
- Home Depot - $179 ($50 off, $229 MSRP)
- Lowes - $179 ($50 off, $229 MSRP)
- Nest Cam Indoor
- Google - $129 ($70 off, $199 MSRP, 11/21-11/28)
- Walmart - $129 ($70 off, $199 MSRP)
- Best Buy - $129 ($70 off, $199 MSRP)
- Home Depot - $129 ($70 off, $199 MSRP)
- Lowes - $129 ($70 off, $199 MSRP)
- Nest Cam Outdoor
- Google - $149 ($50 of, $199 MSRP, 11/21-11/28)
- Walmart - $149 ($50 of, $199 MSRP)
- Best Buy - $149 ($50 of, $199 MSRP)
- Home Depot - $149 ($50 of, $199 MSRP)
- Lowes - $149 ($50 of, $199 MSRP)
- Nest Protect
- Google - $99 ($20 off, $119 MSRP, 11/21-11/28)
- Walmart - $99 ($20 off, $119 MSRP)
- Best Buy - $99 ($20 off, $119 MSRP)
- Home Depot - $99 ($20 off, $119 MSRP)
- Lowes - $99 ($20 off, $119 MSRP)
- Amazon Smart Plug
- Amazon - $5 with any Echo device ($20 off, $25 MSRP)
- Blink XT 1-camera System
- Amazon - $79 ($51 off, $130 MSRP)
- Blink XT 3-camera System
- Amazon - $230 ($90 off, $320 MSRP)
- Samsung SmartThings Wifi 3-pack
- Samsung - $250 ($30 off, $280 MSRP)
- SmartThings Wifi 1-pack
- Samsung - $109 ($10 off, $120 MSRP)
- SmartThings Tracker
- Samsung - $75 ($25 off, $100 MSRP)
- SmartThings ADT Starter Kit
- Samsung - $100 ($100 off, $200 MSRP)
- SmartThings ADT Safety Expansion Pack
- Samsung - $130 ($70 off, $200 MSRP)
- Ecovacs Deebot N79SE
- Best Buy - $150 ($80 off, $230 MSRP)
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S
- Amazon - $150 ($50 off recent pricing, $300 MSRP)
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener
- Amazon - $59 ($21 off, $80 MSRP)
- Best Buy - $60 ($21 off, $80 MSRP)
- Chamberlain - $60 ($21 off, $80 MSRP)
- Arlo Pro (first gen) Security Camera 2-pack
Living Room
TVs
- Sony 55" XBR55X900F
- Amazon - $1,100 ($100 off, $1,200 MSRP)
- Sony 65" XBR65X850F
- Amazon - $1,000 ($400 off, $1,400 MSRP)
- Sony 75" XBR75X850F
- Amazon - $1,800 ($500 off, $2,300 MSRP)
- Toshiba 32" 720p HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition
- Amazon - $130 ($50 off, $130 MSRP,)
- Insignia 39" 1080p Smart TV Fire TV Edition
- Amazon - $190 ($60 off, $230 MSRP)
- Toshiba 50" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition
- Amazon - $300 ($100 off, $400 MSRP)
- Samsung 43" NU 7100 Smart 4K UHD TV
- Samsung - $380 ($120 off $500 MSRP)
- Samsung 50" NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV
- Samsung - $420 ($180 of $600 MSRP)
- Samsung 55" NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV
- Samsung - $520 ($180 off $700 MSRP)
- Samsung 58" NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV
- Samsung - $550 ($100 off $650 MSRP)
- Samsung 55" NU 7300 Curved Smart 4K UHD TV
- Samsung - $580 ($220 off $800 MSRP)
- Samsung 65" NU6900 Smart 4K TV (2018)
- Samsung - $650 ($180 off $820 MSRP)
- Samsung 75" NU6900 Smart 4K TV (2018)
- Samsung - $1,200 ($300 off $1,500 MSRP)
- LG 43UK6090 43" 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV
- BJ's - $270 ($80 off $350 MSRP)
- Samsung UN65NU730 65" 4K Curved Smart LED TV & $50 Google Play Credit
- BJ's - $800 ($100 off $900 MSRP, originally scheduled for 11/26-12-24, but seems to be live now)
- Samsung UN75NU710DFXZA 75" 4K UHD Smart LED TV
- BJ's - $1280 ($300 off $1580 MSRP, originally scheduled for 11/26-12-24, but seems to be live now)
Set top/streaming devices
- Chomecast Ultra
- Chromecast
- Chromecast Audio
- Xiaomi Mi Box S
- Walmart - $50 ($10 off, $60 MSRP)
- Roku Streaming Stick
Amazon streaming devices
- Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote
- Amazon - $35 ($15 off, $50 MSRP)
- Fire TV Cube
- Amazon - $60 ($60 off, $120 MSRP)
- Fire TV Recast 500GB with two tuners
- Amazon - $180 ($50 off, $230 MSRP)
- Fire TV Recast 1TB with four tuners
- Amazon - $220 ($60 off, $280 MSRP)
Home audio
- None (yet!)
Accessories
Headphones
- Pixelbuds
- Google - $109 ($50 off, $159 MSRP, 11/22-11/26)
- Gear IconX
- Samsung - $130 ($50 off, $180 MSRP)
- Master & Dynamic
- Site-wide sale, including these headphones
- 20% off orders under $500 w/code BFD20
- 30% off orders over $500 w/code BFD30
- Site-wide sale, including these headphones
Smartwatches/Fitness wearables
- Fossil
- 30% off site-wide w/ coupon BF30
- Venture HR
- Gray Silicone gen 4 - $178 ($76 off, $255 MSRP)
- Brown leather gen 4 - $178 ($76 off, $255 MSRP)
- Blush Leather gen 4 - $178 ($76 off, $255 MSRP)
- Gold-Tone Stainless Steel gen 4 - $193 ($82 off, $275 MSRP)
- Black Stainless Steel gen 4 - $193 ($82 off, $275 MSRP)
- Smoke Stainless Steel gen 4 - $193 ($82 off, $275 MSRP)
- Stainless Steel gen 4 - $193 ($82 off, $275 MSRP)
- Rose Gold gen 4 - $193 ($82 off, $275 MSRP)
- Explorist HR
- Black Silicone gen 4 - $178 ($76 off, $255 MSRP)
- Stainless Steel gen 4 - $193 ($82 off, $275 MSRP)
- Smoke Stainless Steel gen 4 - $193 ($82 off, $275 MSRP)
- Black Leather gen 4 - $178 ($76 off, $255 MSRP)
- Brown Leather gen 4 - $178 ($76 off, $255 MSRP)
- Tan Leather gen 4 - $178 ($76 off, $255 MSRP)
- Galaxy Watch
- 42mm Rose Gold
- 46mm Silver
- 42mm Midnight Black
- Gear S3 frontier
- Samsung - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP)
- Gear Sport
- Gear Fit2 Pro (Large)
- LG Watch W7
- Fitbit Ionic
- Fitbit Versa
Non-smart speakers
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
- Amazon - $50 (~$17 off recent prices)
- JBL Charge 3
- JBL Flip 4
Power/batteries
- Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad 2-Pack
- Samsung - $40 ($60 off, $100 MSRP)
- JOT Portable Battery Base for Google Home Mini
- Ninety7 - $30 ($5 off, $35 MSRP)
- LOFT Portable Battery Base for Google Home
- Ninety7 - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)
- VAUX Portable Speaker for Echo Dot
- Ninety7 - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)
- DOX Portable Battery Base for Echo Dot
- Ninety7 - $20 ($20 off, $40 MSRP)
- SKY TOTE Portable Battery Base for Echo 2
- Ninety7 - $50, ($10 off, $60 MSRP)
- Pixel Stand
- Best Buy - $40 ($40 off, $80 MSRP)
Miscellaneous
- Spigen Cases
- 25% off site-wide plus free charger w/ every purchase (11/22-11/26)
- Kano Pixel Kit
- Kano - $50 ($30 off, $80 MSRP, 11/19-11/26)
- Google Titan Security Key
- Google - $40 ($10 off, MSRP $50)
- Google Clips
- Google - $125 ($125/50% off, MSRP $250, 11/18-11/26)
- Nook Glowlight 3
- Barnes & Noble - $89.99 ($30 off, $119.99 MSRP, 11/22-11/26)
- SanDisk - Extreme PLUS 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card
- Best Buy - $30 (no direct comparison, but probably ~$10-20 below recent pricing, ridiculous $270 MSRP)
