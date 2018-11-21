Looking to make your home a little smarter, or just tired of manually controlling its temperature? Nab yourself a new Nest Thermostat or other Nest product as part of an official sale, just in time for Black Friday.

Starting today, Nov. 21, and running through Nov. 28, retailers are hosting discounts on Nest products, including the Learning Thermostat, Thermostat E, and indoor or outdoor security cameras. You can even grab a smoke and carbon monoxide detector or smart doorbell, as they're all part of the sale. Here's a list of what you can expect from each retailer as well as Nest and Google's digital storefronts.

Thermostats

Cameras

Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms

Smart Doorbells

It's a good time to go ahead and build up your collection of Nest products, just in case you were thinking about taking the plunge, as these are some decent discounts, for sure.