It may have a stupid name, like all of LG's recent phones, but the G7 ThinQ isn't a bad little device. LG may not be in the position it was a few years ago, but its flagship G-series is still worth looking at, especially if you can get a really good deal on it.

B&H is currently offering $220 off the LG G7 ThinQ — it's just $530 and that represents the best price we've seen for it. The same retailer had it down to $570 a month ago, and others such as Amazon and Best Buy are currently selling it at $599, for reference.

The $530 gets you a 6.1" QHD+ FullVision display with 1000-nit brightness, a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The dual cameras on the rear offer solid performance, while quad DACs make for decent audio. For what it's worth, B&H is also throwing in a clear case and glass screen protector to sweeten the deal.