You can get a Bluetooth speaker for almost nothing these days, but the cheap ones tend not to be any good. If you want something with a big battery, water-proofing, and room-filling sound, you still have to spend a pretty penny. The JBL Charge 3 is one of the most well-regarded portable Bluetooth speakers, and it's on sale for $90 most places today.

The Charge 3 packs a 6,000mAh battery that's good for 20 hours of playback. The speaker can also charge your phones if you need a little more juice. The Charge 3 supports up to three connected devices to stream music, too. It's water-resistant, so you can safely take it to the pool or beach.

This speaker initially retailed for $149, but it's been dropping throughout 2018. The sale price is usually between $120 and $140, so the $89.95 sale is still solid. This deal is live at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and probably other retailers.