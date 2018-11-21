Google may have just introduced a library of free, ad-supported movies to YouTube, but if you feel like watching something a little more recent than Agent Cody Banks, the company's new Google Play promotion might be a better option. On Thanksgiving Day only, Google Play is offering any movie rental for 99 cents.
The dollar movie rental promo comes along with a slew of Black Friday discounts on the Google Play Store, including significant price reductions on a wide range of movies, TV shows, and audiobook. Below, see a selection of some of the most noteworthy deals in the movie and TV category.
- Game of Thrones season one — $19.99 (regularly $38.99)
- Game of Thrones season two — $19.99 (regularly $38.99)
- American Horror Story season one — $4.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Teen Titans Go! To the Movies — $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Deadpool — $9.99 (regularly $19.99)
- A Quiet Place — $8.99 (regularly $14.99)
In the audiobooks section of the Google Play Store, here are a few of the more interesting under $10 deals.
- Altered Carbon by Richard K. Morgan — $4.99 (regularly $23.49)
- The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo — $4.99 ($15.99)
- What If? by Randall Munroe — $2.99 (regularly $19.99)
- The Alienist by Caleb Carr — $6.95 (regularly $29.95)
- A Darker Shade of Magic by V.E. Schwab — $4.99 (regularly $19.99)
- The Disaster Artist by Greg Sestero — $4.99 (regularly $19.99)
- A Life in Parts by Bryan Cranston — $4.95 (regularly $17.99)
- The Cuban Affair by Nelson DeMille — $5.95 (regularly $29.99)
Google Play is also offering up to 80 percent off some popular gaming titles and promotions on subscription fitness apps and meditation app Headspace. You can find a comprehensive list of the deals in the source link below.
- Source:
- Google Play
