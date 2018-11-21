Google may have just introduced a library of free, ad-supported movies to YouTube, but if you feel like watching something a little more recent than Agent Cody Banks, the company's new Google Play promotion might be a better option. On Thanksgiving Day only, Google Play is offering any movie rental for 99 cents.

The dollar movie rental promo comes along with a slew of Black Friday discounts on the Google Play Store, including significant price reductions on a wide range of movies, TV shows, and audiobook. Below, see a selection of some of the most noteworthy deals in the movie and TV category.

In the audiobooks section of the Google Play Store, here are a few of the more interesting under $10 deals.

Google Play is also offering up to 80 percent off some popular gaming titles and promotions on subscription fitness apps and meditation app Headspace. You can find a comprehensive list of the deals in the source link below.