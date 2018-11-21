Finding yourself with too many tabs open and your computer memory suffering is something that happens to us all, although some more than others — looking at you, Ryne. When you've got too many in one window, something I like to call "Tab City," it can be hard to find what you want. Tab Groups could be Google's solution to this age-old problem.

According to a code change request in the Chromium Gerrit spotted by Chrome Story, and a further bug entry, Google is working on a tab grouping feature described thus:

Users can organize tabs into visually distinct groups, e.g. to separate tabs associated with different tasks.

There's even a design doc listed in the entry, but sadly this is an internal link that we can't access. So we'll just have to wait to see what Tab Groups in chrome actually look like, but they sound like a way of separating your tabs into easily distinguishable groups, and that may very well improve your workflow.