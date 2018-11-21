Back in May, Google released an interesting new app designed for India. Neighbourly is a community platform allowing people to pose questions and get answers from other nearby users. At launch, it was only available for those in Mumbai, with 6 more locations added since then, and Google is now expanding its reach even further.
After 1.5 million downloads and with the waitlist totaling half a million, two more major Indian cities have now been added in what marks the beginning of the service's wider rollout. Dehli and Bangalore have joined the likes of Mumbai, Jaipur, and Mysore, with Google planning to open Neighbourly up to more cities every day.
The next locales to be given access include Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Indore, with the rest of the country to follow soon after. After user feedback, updates to the app have introduced the ability to join more than one neighborhood, more personalized content, and a Top Neighbour achievement.
You can give Neighbourly a go by downloading the latest version from APK Mirror.
