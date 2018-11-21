Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a premium puzzle adventure game, a minimal block shooter, a challenging ball jumping game, an adorable kart racer, a Criminal Minds puzzler, and a castle destruction game. Without further ado:

Where Shadows Slumber

Where Shadows Slumber is a puzzle adventure game in the same vein as Monument Valley. The graphics are colorful, and the puzzle-filled gameplay is enjoyable. There are eight different worlds to explore, and an intriguing story will unfold as you progress. If you enjoy beautiful puzzle games with intricate levels, delightful stories, and solid controls, then look no further than Where Shadows Slumber.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Stack Hit

Stack Hit is a simple game with minimal graphics. Your goal is to shoot each block with precise timing so that you always hit them in the center. If your aim is off, then you'll have to start over anew. How far will you be able to make it before you miss a block?

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Ball Pack

Ball Pack is a new casual game from Ketchapp, and it's actually pretty difficult. Eventually, you'll reach the point that there are four balls on the screen at the same time, and you'll have to tap on each one to make them jump over the gaps in their track. This is more difficult than you may at first suspect, especially when more that one gap aligns at the same time. One thing to keep in mind is that there are ads that will play after every second level, which is annoying. Luckily you can remove them with a single IAP.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Rev Heads Rally

Rev Heads Rally is a new kart racing game from Spunge Games. If you are familiar with titles like Mario Kart or Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing, then you'll totally understand how this game plays. There are thirty customizable cars, three world themes, and eighteen tracks. Plus there are plenty of powerups scattered around each track to help you race to first place.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

Criminal Minds: The Mobile Game

Criminal Minds takes the characters from the hit CBS TV series and places them into a mobile game filled with dramatic crime stories. The player gets to fill a role in each story so that they can experience what it is like to be part of the FBI team. Only the first episode is free, and then you'll have to pay for each new episode through in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $9.99

Crush the Castle: Siege Master

Crush the Castle: Siege Master is a castle-crushing game similar in style to the original Angry Birds. While this release may be extremely late to the party, it offers solid gameplay and attractive graphics. Your job is to of course knock down castles with your trusty trebuchet, and you better believe there's plenty of cool projectiles you can take advantage of to smite your foes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

