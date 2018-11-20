Ustwo's beautiful Monument Valley titles are very clever, satisfying puzzlers, but at $4 and $5 for the original and its sequel, respectively, they're a little pricier than some mobile gamers are comfortable with. If you've been hesitant to try them out, maybe this will entice you: both are currently just 99 cents on the Play Store.

If you're somehow unfamiliar, Monument Valley 1 and 2 are stylish puzzle games in which you lead twee characters through maze-like levels by manipulating platforms to form a path.

These games are a bargain at their normal prices, but the bar for sticker shock is generally pretty low for mobile apps. It doesn't help that the original hasn't seen a permanent price drop since it was released all the way back in 2014. For 99 cents, though, it's an absolute no-brainer.

Monument Valley 2 was released a year ago this month. It's normally $4.99, which makes its current price of 99 cents an 80 percent discount. Solid.

You can (and should) hit the Play Store links below to take advantage of these deals. Happy puzzling.