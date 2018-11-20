LG is joining the Smart Display game, becoming the fourth company to do so after Lenovo, JBL, and Google itself. The Smart Display, formally dubbed "XBOOM AI ThinQ View WK9" (who comes up with these names?), puts a focus on audio with its dual 20W speakers. LG first announced this all the way back in January at CES, but we hadn't heard anything else until now. It's available now at an introductory price of $199.99, $100 off its MSRP.

Like most Smart Displays, the ThinQ View has an 8-inch 720p touchscreen and a 5MP camera for video calls. The internal specs aren't mentioned, but we'd expect them to be roughly the same as any other Smart Display's. However, the ThinQ View is a lot chunkier-looking than any other Smart Display out, likely owing to its audio prowess. LG boasts that it partnered with Meridian to produce stereo speakers with a total of 20W in output.

The ThinQ View carries a $299.99 MSRP, but LG is discounting it to $199.99 for the holidays. That makes it a pretty good deal, considering that the Lenovo Smart Display 8" costs about the same and it's a lot easier on the eyes than the JBL Link View (in my opinion). B&H will sell you a ThinQ View for $196.99 with free expedited shipping and no tax in most states, though it's not currently available for purchase. Nonetheless, this is definitely worth consideration if you're in the market for a Smart Display at this sale price.