Last year's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL might not be Google's latest and greatest anymore, but they're still nice devices. They even have some advantages over the newer models, depending on your views on glass backs and notches. Woot has a great deal on the duo today, with the Pixel 2 going for $420 and the XL for just 20 bucks more.

The smaller Pixel 2 can be had for as low as $419.99 for the 64-gigabyte model (that's a little over half the starting price of a Pixel 3), or $459.99 for the 128-gigger. Both variants are available in Clearly White or Just Black; no Kinda Blue, unfortunately.

Meanwhile, the 2 XL starts at $439.99, with a bump to $469.99 for the version with more storage. Both are available in Just Black and Black and White (🐼).

These are Verizon devices, but they'll work on any network. All the phones come with 90-day warranties from Woot, so you don't have to worry much about getting a faulty unit. The sale is going on until midnight tonight, Eastern time — or until they're sold out, whichever comes first. Head over to Woot to get yours (you smart shopper, you).