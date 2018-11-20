Halloween has come and gone, but spooky games are always a good time. More horror-inspired than the killtacular Doom reboot from 2016, 2012's Doom 3: BFG Edition (BFG stands for "big fun game," I think) is equal parts creepy and violent, and it's half off this week for Black Friday.

BFG is a remake of 2004's Doom 3. It came to Android in 2015, and like a lot of Android ports of console and PC games, the title is only playable on Nvidia Shield hardware — both versions of the Shield TV as well as the Shield Tablet K1. The game is showing its age a bit, but it holds up pretty well overall.

As a bonus, Doom 3: BFG comes with the original Doom and Doom II, which are both classics. That's a whole lot of demon-blasting action for the price of a nice cup of coffee. Visit the Play Store link below to snap this deal up before it's gone.