A new beta has landed for the OnePlus 6. This one brings some fixes and improvements to telephony and other communications, plus some extra launcher options. But the highlights in this update are what OnePlus calls OnePlus Roaming and Video Enhancer.
First, here's the changelog:
- System
- Added Video Enhancer feature
- Added OnePlus Roaming
- Communication
- Added vibration when hanging up
- UI Improvements for emergency rescue
- Now able to assign a specific SIM for a specific contact or group of contacts when using dual SIM
- Launcher
- Added User Agreement and Privacy Policy
- App drawer options under launcher settings
- General bug fixes and performance improvements
- Note
- Video Enhancer
- Where can I find Video Enhancer?
Settings -> Display
- What is video enhancer?
In this mode, the colors are enhanced for a better experience while watching videos.
- Where can I find Video Enhancer?
- OnePlus Roaming
- OnePlus Roaming lets you surf the internet without a local SIM card. It's like a virtual sim (only data, no calls); it should work globally in most of the countries/regions, and it will list out the plans available for the country/regions you are in so that you can purchase a suitable plan and access the Internet without a SIM.
- Where can I find "OnePlus Roaming?
Settings -> Wi-Fi & Internet -> OnePlus Roaming
- How to use OnePlus Roaming?
- Step 1: Purchase Package
Select the packet you want and click to buy, then finish the payment.
- Step 2: Enable Package
After arriving at the destination, choose the purchased plan from the ordered list and enable it.
- Step 1: Purchase Package
- Where can I find "OnePlus Roaming?
- OnePlus Roaming lets you surf the internet without a local SIM card. It's like a virtual sim (only data, no calls); it should work globally in most of the countries/regions, and it will list out the plans available for the country/regions you are in so that you can purchase a suitable plan and access the Internet without a SIM.
- Video Enhancer
That's quite a bit for a new Open Beta. Obviously, dual-SIM users being able to assign a specific SIM to a given contact is great, and so is the improvement to the emergency response UI. A big change in the OnePlus Launcher is the alternate option for the app drawer. By default, you see everything you have installed when you swipe on your home screen. Now, OnePlus is giving you the option to just start searching when you swipe up. Not my cup of tea for general use, but some of you might find it to your liking.
Moving on, we come to the first of the two new features, dubbed Video Enhancer. Simply put, this is a separate toggle to activate a new display option for videos, or what OnePlus calls a "better experience." In the last few of minutes of testing, switching the toggle on and off with the same YouTube video paused and replayed in the same sections to ensure consistency, the effect is subtle. It's not like going from sRGB to Default with everything suddenly more vibrant and saturated. Sometimes I noticed that edges around objects in the videos with Enhancer on looked fuzzy, but they softened out quickly enough that I initially thought I was imagining things.
Middle: Traditional; Right: Quick Search
Finally, there's OnePlus Roaming. This is what the company calls a SIM-free method of getting a data connection in a foreign country. Simply select where you're going and then choose a plan to suit your needs. What's available is dependent on where you're heading, but it's a really neat idea. Bear in mind that you won't get any kind of calling/SMS functionality.
There you have it. Open Beta 7 is rolling out now to the OnePlus 6, so either wait for your phone to check for you or just head into your Settings and force it to. Mine downloaded and installed within a few minutes, so have at it.
- Source:
- OnePlus
Comments