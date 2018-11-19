OnePlus is pushing the new 6T pretty hard with its T-Mobile partnership. However, there are still some OnePlus 6 units sitting around in the warehouse. Apparently, that means it's time for a sale. OnePlus will knock $100 off the price of the OnePlus 6 starting at 3AM EST tomorrow.

In the past, OnePlus has always stopped sales of its old phone in the lead-up to a new release. This year is different. Most versions of the OnePlus 6 are still for sale in the OP store. There wasn't even a discount when the 6T launched, making the OP6 a tough sell. Now, you'll be able to get the phone starting at $429 for the 6/64GB version. The 8/128GB will sell for $479. The 8/256GB is out of stock, and I wouldn't expect it to come back.

Don't wait until the 23rd to begin Black Friday shopping - Save $100 on the OnePlus 6😱starting tomorrow, at 3AM EST! pic.twitter.com/W5qL9X889n — OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) November 19, 2018

The OnePlus 6 has much of the same hardware as the new 6T. There's a Snapdragon 845 SoC, ample RAM/storage, a dual camera, and a 6.28-inch OLED display. It also has one thing the 6T doesn't: a headphone jack. You miss out on the smaller notch and in-display fingerprint reader, and the battery is a little smaller. Still, you won't find a more capable phone for $430. The sale starts at 3AM EST tomorrow, which is midnight on the US west coast.