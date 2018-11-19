Unlike most Android device makers, Google promises monthly updates for its Pixel smartphones. For the 2016 Pixels, that consisted of two years for system updates and another year of security OTAs. Owners of those phones were naturally concerned when the November security update never arrived while newer devices got quick OTAs. Well, now it has.
We're getting reports of the OTA reaching phones right now, but you can also grab the files and sideload. There are system images, which you can install over anything but require an unlocked bootloader. The OTA files let you sideload the update as long as you're running the official software, and this works with an unlocked bootloader. Nite: both phones have general and Telus-only versions this month.
There are no major changes in this update—it's a security patch, after all. Pixel owners seemed mostly bothered by the principle of the delay. Google promised updates, and there was no update. The nerve! When we checked with Google, a spokesperson said the update was still in the works. It'll be interesting to see if Google continues falling behind on updates for older Pixels.
- Source:
- OTA files,
- System images
- Thanks:
- +Henny Roggy
Comments