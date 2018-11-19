LG has been making Wear OS watches since day one, but the company unveiled something a little different last month — a smartwatch with physical watch hands (above the LCD screen). LG has now released the Watch W7, seemingly without telling anyone, and it's already $200 off.

The specifications include a last-generation Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, a 1.2-inch 360 x 360 LCD screen (with hands sitting on top), and a 240mAh battery. There's no NFC, no LTE, and no heart rate sensor. The mechanical hands also have a tendency to cover text and UI elements. You can collapse them by holding down a button, but they'll return to the normal position once you let go.

We're still waiting on a review unit, but early customer reviews aren't positive. There are complaints about the battery life (one said the watch lasted 7-9 hours, another said 5 hours) and the mechanical hands blocking content on the screen.

If you still want to buy one, it's available from Best Buy and B&H Photo at the links below.