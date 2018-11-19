Wi-Fi speakers are great, but there are situations where Bluetooth is still best (good luck using your Google Home Max on a camping trip). If you're in the market for a great-sounding and affordable model, JBL should be on your shortlist. The Flip 4 in particular provides a solid value at its normal $99.99, and it's made all the better by a $40 discount.

The speaker is pretty well beloved by shoppers, with an average review of 4.8 stars out of five at Best Buy (and similarly high ratings at other retailers). And why not? It sounds swell, it's rated for 12 hours of playback time, and it's IPX7 rated, meaning you can use it in all but the wettest of conditions with nary a worry. It comes in some fun colors, too.

Best Buy has the Flip 4 for just $59.99, but you won't see this price unless you're a member of My Best Buy, the store's rewards program. Membership is free, though, so go ahead and sign up. It doesn't take long and it'll save you 40 bones.