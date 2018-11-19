Google might be betting on Chrome OS for its tablet ambitions with the Pixel Slate, but there's still plenty of demand for solid Android tablets. As our own Rita El Khoury points out, native Android app performance is still better on Android slates, not to mention the fact that there are no 7-8" Chrome tablets yet and likely won't be for a while. Thankfully there are still some good options for Android tablets on the market — just a few months ago we gave Huawei's MediaPad M5 series the title of "the best all-around Android tablets you can buy." Now, in the week running up to Thanksgiving in the US, you can buy the MediaPad M5 10.8" and 8.4" for less than usual. A $40 price reduction on Amazon brings the larger tablet to $320, and the smaller to $280.

As a refresher: the Huawei-made tablets come out of the box with Android 8.0 Oreo and feature a Kirin 960 2.4GHz octa-core processor, 2560x1600 IPS LCD displays, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The 10.8" tablet has a 7,500mAh battery, while the 8.4" tablet's power store comes in at 5,100mAh — both providing excellent battery life in partnership with Huawei's custom optimizations. In the downsides column, the tablets do not have 3.5mm headphone hack, have a narrow 16:10 aspect ratio, and are a little bloated with pre-installed software.

If you're interested in what are arguably the best Android tablets on the market currently, both are are at record lows for the holiday shopping season on Amazon — and, next to competitors like the $650 10.5" Galaxy Tab S4 — they were already comparatively affordable.