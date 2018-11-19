Huawei's Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro may be the new hotness, but last year's Mate 10 Pro is still a solid performer (with no notch, if that's your thing). The device has been selling pretty consistently for about $550 for several months, but now, it's another $50 off from a bunch of different sellers.

The Mate 10 Pro launched for $800 before falling to its new normal price of $550 in June. For a year-old device, it's got a lot going on: six gigs of RAM, 128 gigs of internal storage, a fast Kirin 970 CPU, a beefy 4,000-mAh battery, and a dual-camera setup featuring 12- and 20-megapixel sensors.



Amazon only has the Midnight Blue variant available.

The device comes with a one-year US warranty, but be aware that it won't work on Verizon or Sprint (or any other CDMA carrier). The price is good at Amazon, B&H, and Newegg, but colors available from each retailer vary.