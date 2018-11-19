To say that Google Clips hasn't exactly taken off would be an understatement. In fact, I'm willing to bet that many of you forgot that it exists. That being said, Clips does have its fans, primarily consisting of parents of young children. It's now being discounted by $125, or 50%, at the Google Store and B&H.

This is the best deal we've ever seen for Clips, which we've only covered once at $199. This $125 number is quite a bit more enticing, though we're sure that many of you will still say it's too expensive. However, it's worth keeping in mind that there aren't a lot of other products out there that do what Clips can do, especially with the all-important Google integration. Plus, it's been getting new features every few months, such as the capability to take high-res stills, pairing with multiple phones, and a timelapse function.

Hit the source links below to pick one up. The Google Store is technically cheaper at $124.50 versus B&H's $124.99, but B&H also offers no tax in most states, as well as free expedited shipping and extended returns.