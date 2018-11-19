It isn't easy to find a Wear OS device that is feature rich, affordable, and small enough to evade classification as a planet these days, but Fossil's new Sport smartwatch is certainly enticing. It's not too big (41 or 43mm case sizes), features the latest in wearable processing (Snapdragon Wear 3100), and covers all the standard bases (5 ATM water resistance, NFC, heart rate sensor) for $255. But in case you're thinking that's still a little bit pricey for what's on offer — you're probably right. But you're also in luck, because there's 30 percent off site-wide on Fossil products for Black Friday in the US, available immediately.

The 30 percent off deal is advertised on Google Search but doesn't show up prominently on the site. In fact, you're going to need to use a specific coupon code to get the discount: BLKFRIDAY. Apply it during checkout and the Fossil Sport goes from $255 to $178.50. Unfortunately, the Black Silicone version is out of stock online, but other colors are available and swappable silicone replacement straps are also on sale. Additionally, you can get 30 percent off Fossil's fourth-generation Venture HR and Explorist HR smartwatches, which both start at $255.

As with many Black Friday deals, Fossil's promotion is targeted at Americans, though some Canadians report snagging the deal too. The discount is also on offer through physical stores. It's unclear just how long the deal will last, but it seems safe to assume you'll be able to make the purchase before midnight on the 23rd as long as quantities last.