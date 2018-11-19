The majority of Samsung's Black Friday deals went live today, getting you some great discounts directly from the company's website. Thankfully, if you'd prefer to buy from somewhere else, other retailers are matching many of the deals. So here's a list of some of the best discounts on top Samsung products and the online stores you can grab them from.
Phones
- Galaxy Note9
- Galaxy S9
- Galaxy S9+
Chromebooks
- Chromebook Plus V2
- Chromebook Pro — $500 ($100 off)
Wearables
- Galaxy Watch (42mm)
- Galaxy Watch (46mm)
- Gear S3 frontier — $200 ($100 off)
- Gear Sport — $180 ($100 off)
- Gear Fit2 Pro (Large) — $150 ($50 off)
- Gear IconX Earbuds — $130 ($50 off)
The Galaxy Tab S4 will also be going down in price from November 22, so check back then to see if any other retailers will be carrying that deal too.
