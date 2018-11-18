It's that time of the year, and we're gearing up for it here at Android Police. No, I'm not just talking about Thanksgiving, but the avalanche of discounts and sales associated with the post-Thanksgiving "Black Friday" commercial holiday. For many deals, you don't even have to wait, as plenty of retailers have been pushing out promotions early, and we've been covering them. That's not even mentioning our coming, monolithic, ongoing Black Friday 2018 roundup. So, is there anything specific you plan on picking up this Black Friday/Cyber Monday/coming week?

Already we're being inundated with promotions. Best Buy pushed out many of its Black Friday deals early, and Samsung's offerings expanded significantly starting today.

Although Android is primarily associated with phones, there are still worlds of other products like tablets, Chromebooks, and Android-powered TVs and set-top devices. And that's without even mentioning all the other non-Android hardware out there like smart home hardware, smart speakers/displays, and accessories that apply to all of the above.

That "Electronics" section at most retailers is huge, so let's trim things down. What, if anything, are you specifically keeping an eye out for this Black Friday. Select all that apply, and maybe we can keep an eye out for it.

Are you planning to buy anything specific this Black Friday? Phones

Tablets

Chromebooks

(Android) TVs or set-tops

Smart speakers/displays

Smart home gadgets

Accessories

Something else I'll mention in the comments

Nope View Results