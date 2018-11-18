Pulse is one of the best SMS clients available to Android, partially because it allows you to view and send messages from more than just your phone. There are client applications for macOS, Windows, Linux, Wear OS, Android TV, the web, and now Tizen.

Excited to announce that Pulse is now available on watches running Samsung's Tizen OS! If you have a Samsung Galaxy Watch or a Samsung Galaxy Gear S3 watch, you can head to the Samsung app store, to download the app 🥳🙌 pic.twitter.com/nFIhZdBkRa — Klinker Apps (@KlinkerApps) November 17, 2018

Klinker Apps announced today that a Pulse client is now available for Samsung's Tizen-powered watches — specifically the Gear S3 and Galaxy Watch. The app is also open-source on GitHub, if you're interested in looking at the code.