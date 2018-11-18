Pulse is one of the best SMS clients available to Android, partially because it allows you to view and send messages from more than just your phone. There are client applications for macOS, Windows, Linux, Wear OS, Android TV, the web, and now Tizen.

Klinker Apps announced today that a Pulse client is now available for Samsung's Tizen-powered watches — specifically the Gear S3 and Galaxy Watch. The app is also open-source on GitHub, if you're interested in looking at the code.

