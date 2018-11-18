If you haven't yet outfitted your house with any smart home products and you'd like to get started, Costco is currently offering a Nest Thermostat 3rd gen and Google Home Mini bundle for just $169.99, $70 off the bundle's regular price and a huge savings over the individual prices.

The Nest Thermostat 3rd gen is the company's latest smart thermostat, and the Home Mini is Google's cheapest smart home speaker. Both are well-liked products, and they're now available together for very cheap. In fact, we've never even posted about a Nest Thermostat 3rd gen on its own hitting a price this low, so you can think of the Home Mini as a free bonus to an already-great deal.

As with any Costco deal, you have to be a member to take advantage of this. It'll expire on November 28th, so you have a few days to mull it over. Shipping is free, though each member is limited to two bundles.