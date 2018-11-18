Amazon sells several 'Prime Exclusive' phones on its site, which have a lower initial price in exchange for pre-installed Amazon software. The Prime phones are already cheaper than their non-Prime counterparts, but now they're even less expensive. The Moto X4, LG Stylo 4, Moto Z3 Play, LG V35 ThinQ, and Moto G6 are all on sale.

First is the Moto X4, which is now $179.99 ($70 off). It has a Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage (with a microSD card slot), a 5.2-inch 1080p screen, and IP68 water resistance. Keep in mind that this has Motorola's own flavor of Android, not the Android One software that the Project Fi version has. It's currently running Android 8.0 Oreo, but a Pie update is promised.

Next is the LG Stylo 4, now priced at $179.99 ($120 off). It has a large 6.2-inch 18:9 1080p display, a Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage (with a microSD card slot). It ships with Android 8.1, and LG has not confirmed if it will receive Pie or not.

The Moto Z3 Play is currently $369.99 ($100 off). It has a 6-inch 18:9 1080p display, a Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (with a microSD card slot), and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone also supports all 'Moto Mod' attachments, including the Power Pack that is included in the box. You can see our review here.

The Moto G6 is now $229 ($70 off). This version has a 5.7-inch 18:9 1080p display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (with a microSD card slot), a Snapdragon 450 processor, and a 3,000mAh battery. Motorola says the G6 will get a Pie update, but for now it has Android 8.0 Oreo. You can read our review here.

Finally, the LG V35 ThinQ is $549.99 ($350 off). This is the only flagship phone on this list, with its Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB RAM. Other specifications include a 6-inch 18:9 1440p OLED screen, 64GB storage (with microSD expansion), and a 3,300mAh battery.