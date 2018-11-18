The Pixel Slate was announced alongside the Pixel 3 at Google's NYC event in early October, but it took almost another month for it to reach the Google Store in pre-order phase. Those of you who pre-ordered one might be glad to know that delivery dates are being bumped up, with the earliest appearing to be November 20-21.
@ArtemR Just got this! Hell yeah! Delivery date moved up. pic.twitter.com/eJskh0iYaD
— Alex Paluzzi (@alexpaluzzi) November 17, 2018
This news comes courtesy of a reader, who tweeted us a screenshot of a Google Store email informing him that his delivery date had been moved up. It's worth noting that this November 21-22 date is only for early orders with expedited shipping, so those of you who didn't cough up the extra $22.99 will have to wait a bit longer. Nonetheless, it's nice to see that the Pixel Slate will be shipping early.
- Thanks:
- Alex Paluzzi
Comments