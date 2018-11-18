We still have five days until Black Friday itself starts, but it seems like pre-Black Friday deals come earlier and earlier every year. A lot of sales are going live today, including Google's Pixelbook for $699, or $300 off. This matches the UK deal that started a few days ago.
The Pixelbook comes in three trim levels: Core i5-7Y57 with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, Core i5-7Y57 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, and Core i7-7Y75 with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. $300 is being slashed off of every level. Without further ado, here are all of the links you'll need:
- Amazon
- Core i5/8GB/128GB: $699 from $999 ($300 off)
- Core i5/8GB/256GB: $899 from $1,199 ($300 off)
- Core i7/16GB/512GB: $1,349 from $1,649 ($300 off)
- B&H
- Core i5/8GB/128GB: $699 from $999 ($300 off) - delayed stock
- Core i5/8GB/256GB: $899 from $1,199 ($300 off)
- Core i7/16GB/512GB: $1,349 from $1,649 ($300 off)
- Best Buy
- Core i5/8GB/128GB: $699 from $999 ($300 off)
- Core i5/8GB/256GB: $899 from $1,199 ($300 off)
- Core i7/16GB/512GB: $1,349 from $1,649 ($300 off)
- Google Store
- Core i5/8GB/128GB: $699 from $999 ($300 off)
- Core i5/8GB/256GB: $899 from $1,199 ($300 off)
- Core i7/16GB/512GB: $1,349 from $1,649 ($300 off)
