If you've been looking to upgrade your TV setup, today is a good day to do it. All of Amazon's Fire TV products are currently on sale, including the new 4K streaming stick, the Fire TV Cube, and the 'Recast' DVR box.

To start with, the first-generation Fire TV Stick is at its lowest price yet — $24.99 ($15 off). The latest Fire TV Stick with 4K support and an updated remote is on sale for the first time, at $34.99 ($15 off). Considering the minor price difference between the two and the latter stick's better hardware, I'd highly recommend grabbing the 4K model, even if you don't have a 4K TV. The larger Fire TV Cube is also on sale for the first time, dropping to $59.99 ($60 off).

Finally, both models of the Fire TV Recast DVR box are on sale. The 500GB version is $179.99 ($50 off), and the 1TB variant is $219.99 ($60 off). This can record live TV and stream it to a Fire TV Stick, an Echo Show, or your phone/tablet.