Black Friday is the best time of the year to buy TVs, and the latest deals on Sony 4K LED Android TVs are proof of that. These TVs come in five sizes — 49", 55", 65", 75", and 85" — and each is discounted by quite a noticeable margin. Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy are all taking part in the discounts.

These TVs are all part of Sony's X900F series. They all have 4K LED displays, Android TV integration, and Dolby HDR tech on board. The Amazon prices are the lowest we've ever seen, and that should be true for all of the retailers. Here are the links you came for:

Bear in mind that B&H doesn't collect tax, which is a big deal on items this pricey, in most states, meaning that it's likely the best bet for most of you out there. There are some other retailers offering the same discounts (Abt, Crutchfield, Dell, Jet), but there's no real incentive to purchase from any of those versus Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy.