Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have Beamdog's fantastic enhanced edition of Neverwinter Nights, a solid pixel-based platformer that's reminiscent of the NES era, and the latest yearly release of Truck Simulation. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released in the last week.

Games

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

Android Police coverage: 'Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition' beta lands on Play Store for $9.99

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition just landed on the Play Store this week, though it's still in beta. This means Beamdog's classic RPG may contain a few bugs. Still, it's nice to have the option to jump in early to test things out. Existing PC mods are supported out of the box, which opens this title up to a heck of a lot of longevity and replayability. If you're looking for an old-school RPG that can take over every second of your life, this is it.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $9.99

Brain Marmelade

Brain Marmelade is the first of two Lovecraftian games released this week, and it features hand-drawn art that fits well with the horror theme. This is a 2D platformer, and you better believe you'll have to fight a bunch of spooky enemies as you make your way through the gloomy world. The controls work well, and the way you attack with two separate buttons is pretty unique. If you tend to enjoy indie platformers, Brain Marmelade is an excellent choice.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Hey Duggee: The Squirrel Club

Hey Duggee: The Squirrel Club is the latest release from BBC Worldwide. The Squirrel Club is an app that allows you to create squirrels. There is also a clubhouse that contains a few mini-games. Completing these games means you can earn different badges, with up to 17 in total to collect. So if your child tends to be creative, and you are looking for a worthwhile game that isn't filled with in-app purchases, you can't go wrong with this release.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Kolumno

DevilishGames' Kolumno is a minimal puzzle game with a simple goal, to get the ball from the top of the cylinder into the hole at the bottom of the screen. There are plenty of revolving obstacles in your way, so you'll have to take advantage of a few unique skills to make it to your goal.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Qbik

Qbik is a pixel-based puzzle game filled with plenty of brainteasers. There are 63 levels to explore, and there is even a level editor that makes it easy to design your own puzzles. This way you'll always have fresh content to play. The gameplay reminds me a lot of Sokoban, but there are definitely a few more mechanics thrown in the mix that allow this game to do its own thing.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Shuyan Saga™

Shuyan Saga is a graphic novel broken up into a few action segments that you get to control. Think of it as a comic book mixed with an action adventure game. The hand-drawn art is gorgeous, though the gameplay can be really challenging at times. Luckily the story is worth the struggle. Oh, and please keep in mind that the introductory price only nets you the first book. Book two and three will have to be purchased separately through in-app purchases.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $3.99

Cosmic Top Secret

Klassefilm's Cosmic Top Secret is a very odd release. It combines papercraft graphics with a mix of fantasy and reality storytelling. Ultimately it reveals a personal story from the developer's point of view as she sets out to discover more about her parent’s involvement with the Danish Intelligence Service during the Cold War. It's a little pretentious and extremely odd, but these things work in the game's favor.

Monetization: $10.99 / no ads / no IAPs

KeyForge: Master Vault

The KeyForge: Master Vault app isn't a game, but it does tie into the physical tabletop release of the same name. Basically, it's a companion app that can scan your physical deck's QR code so that you can store your data in one place that is easily searchable.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Soul Chase: Retro Action Speedrunner

Soul Chase looks the part of an NES-era game, and amazingly it plays like one too. There are three chapters broken up into 21 separate stages, and you can expect a boss fight at the end of each of those chapters. The difficulty is severe, but that's all part of the fun. After all, it wouldn't be enjoyable if you could beat the game in a single playthrough.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Super Slime Ben

Super Slime Ben is the latest release from Cartoon Network, and it, of course, stars the characters from the hit animated TV show Ben 10. The gameplay is all about avoiding the ever-encroaching slime crawling up the screen. It's your job to punch and platform your way to the top of the stage while avoiding enemies and that dastardly slime.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Color Tap

I could have sworn that Halfbrick Studios announced it would be concentrating on its older properties, and yet Color Tap is an entirely new title from the studio. As you can see, this is a casual game, since all you have to do is match the color of the bottom rectangular tile with one of the colored squares displayed below that. It's a casual setup that gets tougher and tougher as you progress, so don't be fooled by its simplicity.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Ticket to Ride for PlayLink

The last couple of weeks have seen more than a few tie-in apps for PS4 games released on the Play Store, and Ticket to Ride for PlayLink is another such title. You'll first need a PS4 and the system's Ticket to Ride release, and then you'll be able to use this app as a remote control for the game. This makes it easy for multiple players to have their own screen that other players cannot see.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Lovecraft Quest - A Comix Game

Lovecraft Quest is the second Lovecraftian release this week, and it's an adventure game that also contains plenty of comic book underpinnings. Think of it as a choose your own adventure, and you get the picture. The theme, of course, deals with Lovecraftian horror, and the story contains multiple endings that you can search out through numerous replays.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Don't Trip!

Don't Trip is a new Noodlecake release, and it's basically a goofy walking simulator that pokes fun at the genre. You get to control a pair of feet with your thumbs, and as you move, you'll have to rotate your phone so that you can view the next point you'd like to move towards. It's an odd design that works well, though it can get tiring physically spinning your phone after a while.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Hybrid War - AR: the Shooter in Augmented Reality.

Hybrid War is a new augmented reality shooter that plays a lot like laser tag. You'll have to print out a few barcodes, strap them onto your friends, and then it's off to the races. You can use your phone's screen as your sights, so when someone happens to cross your path, make sure to blast them to smithereens.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Dillo Rush - Rolling In The Jungle

Did you know that an armadillo can jump three to four feet in the air? This makes them a common roadkill animal as they tend to jump when startled, and thus mortally injure themselves when vehicles roll over them. What this has to do with Dillo Rush, I don't know, but I always found it to be an interesting fact. The gameplay in this release is slightly buggy, though the graphics are charming. If you are looking for a new endless runner to play through, you may want to check this out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $7.99

Super Supermarket

Super Supermarket is a casual endless runner. Your goal is to collect as many groceries as possible without hitting an obstacle. At first, this is pretty easy, but once things start to ramp up, you'll have to continually upgrade your cart so that you can survive just a little bit longer.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Adamant

Adamant is a 2D side-scrolling RPG. Combat is turn-based, which means you'll have plenty of time to decide on each move for your players. Your goal is to collect loot any way you can. Mainly you will delve into dungeons to battle zone-specific enemies, all so you can collect loot and level up your characters. It's a standard setup, but it can be fun.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $11.99

Harmony: Music Notes

Harmony: Music Notes is the latest release from Infinity Games, a quality developer that concentrates on puzzle games. Harmony is a relaxing title that uses music to its advantage. Each level has a grid with colored dots on it. Your job is to figure out where corresponding dots need to be placed so that the originals are mirrored across any white lines. As you place each dot a musical note will play, which makes for a pleasant experience as you solve each puzzle.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $22.99

Truck Simulation 19

Truck Simulation 19 definitely has a polished look. There's no denying how attractive the graphics are, but if you are looking for a driving sim with depth, you may want to look elsewhere. There is no way to switch from automatic shifting to manual, and things like a gas pedal are strangely absent, though there are arrows on the screen. This setup may work well for a casual crowd, but if you are a hardcore sim lover, you may not find everything you are looking for in this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $23.99

Merge Mon - Idle Puzzle RPG

Merge Mon is an idle puzzle game, but don't let the idle design fool you, as there is plenty of gameplay to be found in this release. The bottom half of the screen is comprised of a board that looks and plays a lot like the puzzle game Threes. You'll have to combine similar monsters so that you have plenty of troops to send out to the battlefield. The more monsters you merge, the stronger your troops.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $44.99

Mentors: Turn Based RPG Strategy

Mentors is a new turn-based strategy game from Ice Storm. Really it plays a lot like a strategy RPG, similar to Final Fantasy Tactics. Having to grind is an issue, and you will have to repeat content to progress. The story at least provides a reason to stick things out, but it can still be easy to get bored after playing for a while. This is a game best played in short bursts.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

Flappy Coin : Rich Maker

Flappy Coin : Rich Maker may be a really lame title for a game, but luckily the hectic vertical gameplay holds up. Unlike Flappy Bird, you're tasked with moving upwards, and there are going to be plenty of obstacles in your way. Luckily you'll be able to take advantage of a bunch of different power-ups, which should help you reach loftier and loftier heights.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

Underworld : The Shelter

Underworld : The Shelter plays a heck of a lot like Fallout Shelter, and that isn't really a coincidence. The clue is in the name, but the similar gameplay ensures the connection. Still, this is a solid clone with some pleasant artwork, which should help it to secure a few players.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $89.99

Angry Birds Dream Blast

Ugh, so this is what Rovia is doing with its Angry Birds license. Dream Blast is a casual bubble popping game that stars all of your favorite Angry Birds. The gameplay is super casual, and you better believe the entire thing is monetized to the hilt. Games like this remind me of the Nigerian scams that are designed to be very obvious so that only the biggest suckers will fall for them. Angry Birds Dream Blast uses the same sort of tactic to earn its money.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

SEGA Heroes

Ugh, it looks like Rovio isn't the only one cashing in on casual players this week. Sega Heroes is a collection game mixed with plenty of match-3 gameplay. It, of course, has loads of Sega characters stuffed into the title, and relies heavily on all of the usual free-to-play mechanics that stifle any of the fun you could have had. It's a cash grab through and through, but I guess more than a few people out there actually enjoy such a thing.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $199.99

