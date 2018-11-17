The 'Megablast' speaker from Ultimate Ears is over a year old at this point, but it's still one of the best third-party Alexa speakers. It can play music over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and earlier this year, support for hands-free Alexa was added (so it functions just like an Echo/Echo Dot). Now it has dropped to $124.99 on Amazon — a reduction of $50 from the previous price of $174.99.

The UE Megablast is a portable smart speaker, with 360-degree sound and up to 12 hours of battery life. At home with a Wi-Fi connection, it works just like an Amazon Echo speaker with the Alexa voice assistant. If you take it outdoors, it becomes a standard Bluetooth speaker. The entire unit is rated IP67 for water resistance, so it can be submerged in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

You can buy the UE Megablast from the source link below. The optional charging dock is currently $2 off as well.