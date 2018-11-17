One of the downsides to buying Android phones from carriers is that all system updates have to be carrier-approved. Thankfully, it looks like T-Mobile's OnePlus 6T won't lag far behind the unlocked variant. The T-Mobile 6T just received its first system update, which includes security fixes, adjustments to Nightscape mode, and more.
The software version is still labeled as OxygenOS v9.0, even though some of the features are from the unlocked model's v9.0.4 update. The regular 6T just received an OTA update for v9.0.5, so the T-Mobile 6T is slightly behind and still lacks the Google Assistant quick-launch action (via the power button).
