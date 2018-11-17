There is no doubt that the BESTEK 30W USB Charger is perfect for compact spaces and travel. So if you require a few more accessible USB ports on your work desk or out in the field, then I have a feeling this 30W USB Charger might be precisely what you have been looking for. This is why we are excited to announce that AP and BESTEK have teamed up to give away 40 of them.

This contest is now over. The final results are listed below. If you've won, you will be contacted in the near future. Congratulations! Everyone else - keep participating and stay tuned to Android Police so that you don't miss our upcoming giveaway announcements. You can follow AP on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, and RSS. William Jones

Frank Barten

Eve Hernandez

Gaelan Bolger

Jordan Ball

Chris River

Samip Shah

Josh Varone

Frank Banul

Jerry Velarde

Justin Rabjohn

Kaysen Hansen

Ken Mandelberg

Vasiliy Dobrynin

Tony Castillo

Chris Chesla-Hughes

Edmann Bugayong

Manoj Kasichainula

Mia-Pia Cummins

David Dreger

brian odom

David Blake

Mario Zuniga

Nick Raines

Mitchell Brock

VICTOR WU

Jeremy Heuer

Lniedrauer

Colin Duong

Nikhil Wadikar

Mike Iglesias

klevin dcunha

Robert Carusp

Shahab Lashkari

Chris miniMinic

Chau Kha

Mykhailo Basystyi

Pat Atzman

Victor Mann

Matthew Kelly

This home and travel charging station comes equipped with a robust 4-port USB desktop charger and a 4 ft. cable, which should easily reach most outlets from a desk. Along with 3 USB-A ports (5V 2.4A Max), you'll also get a single USB Type-C quick charger (5V 3A Max) that's great for charging most of your newer Type-C devices. There is an included LED indicator that signifies your devices are plugged in and charging, and the charger can even identify these devices automatically so that you won't ever have to worry about whether or not it's delivering a suitable current at full speed. After all, the BESTEK 30W USB Charger meets the US DOE 6 energy efficiency certification as well as the CE FCC 3C certification.

The BESTEK 30W USB Charger normally retails for $23.99, but it is currently on sale for $15.99 on BESTEK Mall. So make sure to grab one before the price goes back up.

Purchase here: BESTEK 30W USB Charger

This giveaway will run from Wednesday, November 14th to 11:59pm PT on Friday, November 16th. 40 winners will be selected, and each will receive one BESTEK 30W USB Charger. Only United States residents may enter. Good luck everyone!

BESTEK 30W USB Charger giveaway

