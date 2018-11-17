Aukey produces a ton of accessories, but the company is perhaps best known for its various USB wall chargers. For today only, you can get six of the company's wall adapters, a pair of wireless earbuds, a dash cam, and more for 30-45% off.
Without further adieu, here are the discounts:
Power Adapters:
- Quick Charge 3.0 Power Adapter (2x USB ports) — $13.99 ($6 off)
- Quick Charge 3.0 Power Adapter (4x QC 3.0 USB ports, 2x USB ports) — $21.99 ($11 off)
- Power Strip (6x USB ports, 12 AC outlets) — $30 ($20 off)
- USB-PD Power Adapter (1x 46W USB Type-C port, 1x 5V USB Type-A port) — $23.99 ($11 off)
- Power Strip (4x USB ports, 2x AC outlets) — $13.99 ($6 off)
- Power Strip (3x USB ports, 4x AC outlets) — $19.49 ($10.50 off)
- Power Strip with Night Light (2x USB ports, 4x AC outlets) — $13.99 ($6 off)
Other stuff:
- 1080p Wide-angle Dash Cam — $48.95 ($21.50 off)
- Mechanical Keyboard with Outemu Blue Switches — $45.49 ($19.50 off)
- Latitude Wireless Earbuds — $18.49 ($6.50 off)
- Bluetooth to 3.5mm Adapter — $10.49 ($4.50 off)
- 16W Bluetooth Stereo Speaker — $27.29 ($11.70 off)
