Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week's more interesting releases include a DNS app from Cloudflare, a Feedly beta release, and an alarm clock app from Yahoo. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet

Android Police coverage: CloudFlare releases Android app for its 1.1.1.1 DNS

Cloudflare's 1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet app supports DNS-over-TLS/DNS-over-HTTPS, which makes it a great choice if you want to take advantage of a DNS service that is often faster than Google's. The only catch is that this app uses its a VPN server, so you won't be able to use one of your choosing at the same time you use this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Feedly Classic

Android Police coverage: Feedly's long-awaited redesign arrives in latest beta, with bottom tabs and cleaner interface [APK Download]

Feedly Classic serves as a fallback for those who do not enjoy the newest generation of the Android Feedly app. So if you are the sort of person who hates change, Feedly has you covered. Currently, there are a few bugs in its menu, so there is still some work to be done to polish this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

WakingNews Alarm Clock

Android Police coverage: Yahoo's new app will wake you up with audio briefings

Yahoo's WakingNews Alarm Clock offers news briefings from the likes of many popular websites, such as Engadget, Huffington Post, and Yahoo Finance. The app works much like a regular alarm clock, but with the added benefit of custom playlists. This way you can wake up and listen to the weather mixed with the latest finance and gadget news, all while you get ready for work.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Lasso - short, fun videos

Android Police coverage: [Hello fellow kids] Facebook launches Lasso, a Vine/TikTok clone

Yahoo isn't the only big name with a new release this week. Facebook just published Lasso, an app intended for short video creation, much like the now-defunct Vine. You can add fun filters to your videos and then hashtag it so it can trend. There is even a bunch of music available, for those times you don't feel like opening your regular music app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

PlayJ (beta)

Android Police coverage: Sony's PlayJ app lets you screen share games and watch videos with friends [APK Download]

PlayJ is a new social gaming app from Sony. It's still in beta, and may change or completely disappear without warning, so keep that in mind. Basically, you can choose games to play with friends, all from one app, and you can even share your screen, much like the big boy gaming apps on PC.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Widget Drawer — Use your widgets almost anywhere

Widget Drawer is an awesome little app that can store your favorite widgets in a slide-out menu that can be accessed from anywhere. So even if you are inside of a different app, you can slide out your widget drawer. Honestly, this app reminds me of the early days of Android, which is why it's so nice to see a return to form for something as useful as a widget drawer.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Yahoo Play

Yahoo has really been on a roll publishing new Android apps in the last few months. The most recent release from the company is called Yahoo Play, and it's a pop-culture app filled with quizzes and celebrity news. So if you'd like to keep up to date on the latest trends, then this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Fast Pair Validator

Fast Pair Validator is a new "Developed with Google" release. It provides users with an easy way to check if your bluetooth headsets support Fast Pair, and that it has been properly implemented. You can also calibrate your TC power, but that's about it. It's a simple app, but I would imagine it may be of use to more than a few people out there.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Xbox Game Pass (Beta)

The official Xbox Game Pass app was published on the Play Store back in August. In order for Microsoft to get feedback on future updates, this beta version has been released. So if you'd like to get an early peak of what may be to come for the Game Pass app, or maybe provide some feedback for a few bugs, then you'll want to check this beta out.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

00:37

Sometimes the default timer built into Android isn't quite enough to cover everyone's needs, especially if you are trying to delay the start of the timer for workout setups. So this is why the 00:37 app exists. It's an app made for a purpose, which means it isn't a replacement for the majority of workout apps out there. It's just a useful tool for timing your workouts and their setup.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Pilgrim Toolkit

Foursquare's Pilgrim Toolkit offers a comprehensive location awareness engine so that users can engage with contextually-relevant, geo-aware content. This is a tool that was initially developed for Foursquare's consumer applications, but it is now available for developers so that they can embed the feature into their own apps. That means this is a release designed for app developers, so just about anyone else can ignore it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Migrate - custom ROM migration tool

Migrate is a nifty little tool that makes it easier to jump from one custom ROM to the next, all while retaining the info you don't want to lose. This includes things like backing up your apps, app data, app runtime permissions, SMS, call logs, contacts, keyboard of choice, and screen dpi. All you have to do is choose which items you would like to backup, and then you can flash your new ROM.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

My Board Game Collection

Board games are getting more and more popular, to the point that the mainstream is now interested in the hobby. This is why stores like Barnes & Noble and Target have entire sections dedicated to the hobby. The release of My Board Game Collection serves as an easy way to track your most wanted titles, as well as a nifty way to keep track of what's already in your collection.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Pixel Pulse (BETA)

Compass Apps' Pixel Pulse is an ambient notification app that can display a pulsing ambient notification on your screen that activates when you have notifications available. This is of course only useful on OLED displays, but it can definitely come in handy, especially on devices like the OP6T that don't have a notification LED.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Verizon My Numbers

It would seem a lot of carriers are trying to make it easy to use multiple phone numbers on one device. Verizon My Numbers is the latest app to take a stab at this feature, and it would appear that you'll have to pay $15 a month for the service. Of course, I would imagine separating work from play on a single device is a useful feature, which probably makes that monthly sub a little easier to swallow.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Nokia WiFi

The Nokia WiFi app is a tie-in release for the Nokia WiFi mesh network hardware. So if you don't own one or don't plan on purchasing one of these devices, you don't have to worry about this app. Mainly this release serves as a remote for the product, making it easy to set it up and control it from anywhere you like.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.