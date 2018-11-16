We're well into deals season, and we've seen plenty of good ones, but this one's up there with the best: Sony's XB950N1 Bluetooth headphones are more than half off today for Amazon's Gold Box daily deals. Normally $249.99, you can grab a pair for just $113 right now.

The XB950N1 (what a catchy name) aren't Sony's flagship Bluetooth cans, but they've got a lot going for them. They're noise canceling, they work wired or wirelessly, and they have NFC for pairing. The battery is rated for a significant 22 hours of playback time and charges by USB Type-C, which is still all too uncommon in audio accessories.

If these tickle your fancy, you'd better get moving. The deal is only good until midnight tonight, Pacific time.