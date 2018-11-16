We've heard rumors about a budget Pixel phone — codenamed 'Sargo' — for several months now. The name popped up in an ARCore release last week, signaling that the device could be nearing completion. Russian tech blog Rozetked has posted a hands-on with the unreleased device, calling it the 'Pixel 3 Lite'.

The phone visually looks very similar to the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, but with larger bezels and no screen notch. A headphone jack, which was famously dropped from the Pixel line last year, is present on the top of the device. The power button on this white model is a solid neon yellow color.

The display is a 5.56-inch IPS screen (not AMOELD), with a resolution of 2220 x 1080. For the processor, Google has chosen the Snapdragon 670, which so far has only been used in phones intended for Asian markets (like the Oppo R17). This could mean the Pixel 3 Lite won't make an appearance in the United States.

Other specifications include 4GB RAM, 32GB of storage (no microSD card slot), a 12MP rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 2,915mAh battery. It's not clear when this phone will actually launch, or what markets it will be available in.