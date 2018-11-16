Now that just about every smartphone manufacturer (except Samsung) has dropped headphone jacks on their flagship devices, it's as good a time as ever to pick up some Bluetooth headphones. Optoma has produced several generations of wireless earbuds, and one of its latest models offers spectacular sound at a great price — the $99 NuForce BE Free5.

The NuForce BE Free5 is a pair of truly wireless earbuds, with dynamic graphene drivers and AAC support that provide fantastic audio quality and deep bass. Both earbuds are IPX5-rated for water resistance, so you can exercise or walk in the rain without damaging them.

The NuForce BE Free5

The buttons on the top of the earbuds can activate Google Assistant, pause/skip songs, and control the volume. They can last up to four hours on a single charge, and the carrying case provides up to three full recharges.

Another standout feature of the BE Free5 is the fit. Optoma used third-party analysis of over 1,000 ears to design the most secure and comfortable earbuds. The weight is balanced closer to the ear, so they're more secure than many other truly-wireless earbuds. Multiple tips are included in the box.

You can buy the NuForce BE Free5 from Amazon.