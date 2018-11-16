There is no doubt that the BESTEK 30W USB Charger is perfect for compact spaces and travel. So if you require a few more accessible USB ports on your work desk or out in the field, then I have a feeling this 30W USB Charger might be precisely what you have been looking for. This is why we are excited to announce that AP and BESTEK have teamed up to give away 40 of them.

This home and travel charging station comes equipped with a robust 4-port USB desktop charger and a 4 ft. cable, which should easily reach most outlets from a desk. Along with 3 USB-A ports (5V 2.4A Max), you'll also get a single USB Type-C quick charger (5V 3A Max) that's great for charging most of your newer Type-C devices. There is an included LED indicator that signifies your devices are plugged in and charging, and the charger can even identify these devices automatically so that you won't ever have to worry about whether or not it's delivering a suitable current at full speed. After all, the BESTEK 30W USB Charger meets the US DOE 6 energy efficiency certification as well as the CE FCC 3C certification.

The BESTEK 30W USB Charger normally retails for $23.99, but it is currently on sale for $15.99 on BESTEK Mall. So make sure to grab one before the price goes back up.

Purchase here: BESTEK 30W USB Charger

This giveaway will run from Wednesday, November 14th to 11:59pm PT on Friday, November 16th. 40 winners will be selected, and each will receive one BESTEK 30W USB Charger. Only United States residents may enter. Good luck everyone!

