ZeroLemon is best known for producing smartphone battery cases, and most of them are absolutely massive. Not only do they significantly improve the battery life of your phone, but they also double as a battering ram in the event of an emergency. The company just released its first cases for the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL, which are fairly chunky but still small compared to other ZeroLemon cases.

Both cases include a 4,700mAh battery and cover the entire phone with a soft TPU material. There's an indicator on the back to check the case's battery level. Thankfully, there's no 'chin' at the bottom, which you'll find on most battery cases.

Amazon listings for both cases are live, but you can't purchase them yet (or even pre-order them). More information is available at the source links below.