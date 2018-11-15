Pre-Black Friday sales continue to trickle out a full week ahead of the day itself, and Samsung is the latest to publish its own preview for upcoming discounts. The variety covers everything from wearables to TVs and even smart home gadgets(and we're happy to tell you about them, too), but the promotions that have us most excited are for the company's latest Note and Galaxy-series phones. Starting on the 18th you can get a Note 9 for $800 unlocked, and a Galaxy S9 and S9+ for $520 and $640, respectively.
Bigger discounts can be had if you're willing to tie yourself to Verizon — curiously, most other carriers have the same discount as the unlocked prices — and both the Chromebook Pro and Chromebook Plus V2 will also have chunky reductions. In fact, a couple of items are even a full 50% (or more) off their MSRP.
Just keep in mind that none of these are live just yet. Most of the deals start on 11/18, with a few beginning tomorrow (11/16), and Verizon's promotions don't begin until 11/22.
For your convenience, I've put together most of the better picks into a list just below:
Phones
- Galaxy Note 9 128GB
- Galaxy S9 64GGB
- Galaxy S9+
Chromebooks/Tablets
- Galaxy Tab S4 10.5" w/S Pen
- Black 64GB - $550 ($650 MSRP), deal begins 11/22
- Gray 64GB - $550 ($650 MSRP), deal begins 11/22
- Black 256GB - $650 ($750 MSRP), deal begins 11/22
- Gray 256 GB - $650 ($750 MSRP), deal begins 11/22
- Chromebook Plus V2
- Celeron/32GB - $350 ($500 MSRP), deal begins 11/18
- Core m3/64GB - $450 ($600 MSRP), deal begins 11/18
- Chromebook Pro
- Standard - $500 ($600 MSRP), deal begins 11/18
- w/Backlit Keyboard - $500 ($600 MSRP), deal starts 11/18
TVs
- 75" or more
- 75" NU6900 Smart 4K TV (2018) - $1200 ($1,500 MSRP), deal begins 11/16
- 65-75"
- 65" NU6900 Smart 4K TV (2018) - $650 ($830 MSRP), deal begins 11/16
- 55-65"
- 55" Class NU 7300 Curved Smart 4K UHD TV - $580 ($800 MSRP), deal begins 11/16
- 58" NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV - $550 ($650 MSRP), deal begins 11/16
- 55" NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV - $520 ($700 MSRP), deal begins 11/16
- sub-55"
- 50" NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV - $420 ($600 MSRP), deal begins 11/16
- 43" NU 7100 Smart 4K UHD TV - $350 ($500MSRP), deal begins 11/16
Wearables
- Galaxy Watch
- 42mm Rose Gold
- 46mm Silver
- 42mm Midnight Black
- Gear S3 frontier - $200 ($300 MSRP, $100 off), deal starts 11/16
- Gear Sport
- Gear Fit2 Pro (Large)
Smart Home
- SmartThings Wifi 3-pack - $250 ($280 MSRP, $30 off), deal starts 11/18
- SmartThings Wifi 1-pack - $110 ($120 MSRP, $10 off), deal starts 11/18
- SmartThings Tracker ($100 MSRP, $10 off)- $90, deal starts 11/18
- SmartThings ADT Starter Kit ($200 MSRP, $100 off) - $100, deal starts 11/18
- SmartThings ADT Safety Expansion Pack ($200 MSRP, $70 off) - $130, deal starts 11/18
Other
- Gear IconX - $130 ($180 MSRP, $50 off), deal begins 11/18
- Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad 2-pack - $40 ($100 MSRP, $60 off), deal starts 11/18
- Source:
- Samsung
Comments