Pre-Black Friday sales continue to trickle out a full week ahead of the day itself, and Samsung is the latest to publish its own preview for upcoming discounts. The variety covers everything from wearables to TVs and even smart home gadgets(and we're happy to tell you about them, too), but the promotions that have us most excited are for the company's latest Note and Galaxy-series phones. Starting on the 18th you can get a Note 9 for $800 unlocked, and a Galaxy S9 and S9+ for $520 and $640, respectively.

Bigger discounts can be had if you're willing to tie yourself to Verizon — curiously, most other carriers have the same discount as the unlocked prices — and both the Chromebook Pro and Chromebook Plus V2 will also have chunky reductions. In fact, a couple of items are even a full 50% (or more) off their MSRP.

Just keep in mind that none of these are live just yet. Most of the deals start on 11/18, with a few beginning tomorrow (11/16), and Verizon's promotions don't begin until 11/22.

For your convenience, I've put together most of the better picks into a list just below:

Phones

Galaxy Note 9 128GB Unlocked - $800 ($1,000 MSRP, $200 off), deal starts 11/18 AT&T - $800 ($1,000 MSRP, $200 off), deal starts 11/18 Sprint - $700 ($1,000 MSRP, $300 off), deal starts 11/18 T-Mobile - $800 ($1,000 MSRP, $200 off), deal starts 11/28 Verizon - $600 ($1,000 MSRP, $400 off), deal starts 11/22

Galaxy S9 64GGB Unlocked - $520 ($720 MSRP, $200 off), deal starts 11/18 AT&T - $520 ($720 MSRP, $200 off), deal starts 11/18 Sprint - $420 ($792 MSRP, $372 off), deal starts 11/18 T-Mobile - $520 ($720 MSRP, $200 off), deal starts 11/18 Verizon - $320 ($720 MSRP, $400 off), deal starts 11/22

Galaxy S9+ Unlocked - $640 ($840 MSRP, $200 off), deal starts 11/18 AT&T - $640 ($840 MSRP, $200 off), deal starts 11/18 Sprint - $540, ($912 MSRP, $372 off) deal starts 11/18 T-Mobile - $640 ($840 MSRP, $200 off), deal starts 11/18 Verizon - $440 ($840 MSRP, $400 off), deal starts 11/22



Chromebooks/Tablets

TVs

Wearables

Galaxy Watch 42mm Rose Gold Bluetooth - $260 ($330 MSRP, $70 off), deal starts 11/16 LTE - $349 ($380 MSRP, $30 off), deal starts 11/16 46mm Silver Bluetooth - $270 ($350 MSRP, $70 off), deal starts 11/16 LTE - $370 ($400 MSRP, $30 off), deal starts 11/16 42mm Midnight Black Bluetooth - $260 ($330 MSRP, $70 off), deal starts 11/16 LTE - $350 ($380 MSRP, $30 off), deal starts 11/16

Gear S3 frontier - $200 ($300 MSRP, $100 off), deal starts 11/16

Gear Sport Black - $180 ($280 MSRP, $100 off), deal starts 11/16 Blue - $180 ($280 MSRP, $100 off), deal starts 11/16

Gear Fit2 Pro (Large) Red - $150 ($200 MSRP, $50 off), deal starts 11/16 Black - $150 ($200 MSRP, $50 off), deal starts 11/16



Smart Home

Other