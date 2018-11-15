Kyocera Launches Rugged, Military-Grade, Waterproof DuraForce PRO 2 Smartphone with Verizon WirelessWaterproof, Drop and Scratch Proof, with Built-In Super Wide View 4K Action Camera, Enhanced Speakers and Noise-Cancelling Mics, DuraForce PRO 2 is Ideal for Construction, Public Safety and Transportation Industries

November 15, 2018 09:27 AM Eastern Standard Time

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyocera International Inc., the leader in rugged mobile solutions, today launched the rugged DuraForce PRO 2, a 4G LTE Android smartphone now available through Verizon Wireless. Designed for business and enterprise use, especially construction, public safety and transportation as well as adventure-seeking consumers, DuraForce PRO 2 is dependable and durable in harsh environments on the job or in everyday life.

DuraForce PRO 2 features a Verizon-exclusive 5-inch Sapphire Shield Display, which is virtually scratch proof. The rugged smartphone boasts IP68 waterproof and dust proof certification (to 2m/6.5ft deep for up to 30 minutes) and Military Standard 810G for protection against shock, vibration, temperature extremes, blowing rain, low pressure, solar radiation, salt fog, humidity, immersion, temperature shock and icing/freezing rain. Certified Non-incendive Class I, Division 2 (Group A-D, T4), the device is ideal for plant and field operations needing durability and safety where concentrations of flammable gas, vapors or mists are not normally present in explosive concentrations but may exist. All this reliability is backed by a 2-year manufacturer’s standard warranty.

Noisy environments are no match for the phone’s loud 106dB dual front speakers and four noise cancelling mics featuring Qualcomm® Fluence PRO™ technology, making push-to-talk (PTT) calls, speakerphone use, music and other audio crystal clear. Three cameras, 13MP rear, 5MP front, and a super wide view 4K action camera – all underwater safe and compatible with action-camera mounts - help ensure you don’t miss a thing, on or off the clock. All three cameras are covered and protected by Sapphire Shield for extra durability.

“DuraForce PRO 2 is our fifth in the Dura line of rugged military-grade smartphones,” said Akira Iino, Vice President at Kyocera International’s Communications Equipment Group. “With a decade of experience developing industry-leading rugged devices, we’ve been able to incorporate cutting-edge technology and features ideal for both enterprise customers and weekend adventurers. This device can stand up to harsh environments like construction sites or search and rescue missions and action sports like kayaking and mountain biking.”

Designed with the enterprise customer in mind, DuraForce PRO 2 incorporates enhanced security features including a biometric fingerprint sensor built into its power button, Secure Device Encryption with FIPS 140-2 and more. Its inherent survivability helps reduce the total cost of ownership and the need to replace or repair devices. With gloved and wet screen operation, the device can be used in cold, wet, or muddy conditions. With up to double the ROM/RAM of previous versions (64GB/4GB, and supports up to 512GB microSD) and a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ processor with 2.2GHz x 1.8GHz Octa Core CPU, this smartphone can keep up with the busiest work environments.

For outdoors and adventure lovers, the cameras will capture images and videos fully underwater with easy on-screen prompts and water-tight side keys. DuraForce PRO 2 also has a new action overlay allowing users to record their action sports with an overlaid speedometer, altitude, G-Force, distance and more. Improved auto focus and adaptive HDR imaging help ensure users never miss a shot.

The Kyocera DuraForce PRO 2 is available today for Verizon Wireless customers for $18.50 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment ($444.00 retail; 0% APR), which includes the 2-year manufacturer’s standard warranty. For more information and detailed device specifications, please visit http://www.kyoceramobile.com/duraforce-pro-2/.

ABOUT KYOCERA

Kyocera International Inc.’s Communications Equipment Group (CEG) is the headquarters for Kyocera wireless devices in the Americas. Designed with durability, dependability, and long-term value as priorities, Kyocera mobile phones help people feel comfortable with new technology and use it to connect, perform and outsmart life and work challenges. At the heart of Kyocera's products is a belief that one size doesn't fit all and that people should do more with phones instead of being confused by them or having to alter their lifestyles to accommodate them. Kyocera strives to offer rugged devices as an integral part of a total solution offering for a wide range of industries such as public safety, transportation and construction. Joined by an ever-growing list of application and accessory partners, Kyocera provides tremendous flexibility in creating efficient and economical telecommunication solutions for varied enterprise needs. For more information, follow the company at facebook.com/kyoceramobile or twitter.com/kyoceramobile.

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) (https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, mobile phones, printers, copiers and solar power generating systems. During the year ended March 31, 2018, the company’s sales revenue totaled 1.58 trillion yen (approx. USD14.9 billion). Kyocera appears on the “Top 100 Global Innovators” list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #612 on Forbes magazine’s 2018 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.

