Since its acquisition by Facebook, Instagram has increasingly become less about showing people your dog and more about shopping. The platform introduced more new features to that end today, including a shopping list-like "Shopping collection" that lets you save and organize products you see on the platform to buy later.

Tapping a product tag will now present the option to save the item the tag was for in the form of a little bookmark icon. Products will be saved to the new collection, which you can access from your profile.

Video shopping.

In September, Instagram made it possible to shop for items featured in brands' Stories. That functionality is now expanding to videos in your Feed: videos posted by brands have a shopping link in the bottom left corner, which will let you buy the products from that video or save them to your collection.



A brand profile's Shop tab.

Additionally, Instagram is testing a redesign of the Shop tab featured on brand profiles. The new layout should make it easier to browse all the items that brand offers on Instagram.