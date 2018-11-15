Yesterday, tech startup Funcl launched a crowdfunding campaign for two pairs of truly wireless earbuds — the $19 Funcl W1 and $54 Funcl AI. The campaign has already blown through its initial goal of $50,000, but if you haven't ordered one of the earbuds already, we're giving away seven of each!

The Funcl W1, seen below, are a pair of truly wireless earbuds for just $19. That in itself is noteworthy, but there are a few other highlight features. The W1 has an advertised battery life of 4.5 hours, and the carrying case can provide three full recharges. The W1 also supports AAC, so music quality should be very good, and there are touch controls on the sides.

The Funcl W1

The Funcl AI is a step up, but still offers a pretty good value. It is priced at $54, supports Bluetooth 5.0 and the AptX audio codec (for low-latency audio), and has a longer six-hour battery life. The Funcl AI is also IPX5 water-resistant, so you can wear the earbuds while you work out, and it connects to an app on your phone for integration with voice assistants.

If you want to buy either pair of earbuds, you can do so from Indiegogo. Android Police readers can get access to a secret $49 backer perk here.

The contest will run from November 15th, 2018 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Saturday, November 17th, 2018. Seven Funcl W1 earbuds and seven Funcl AI earbuds will be given away at random. The giveaway is open to residents of any country. Good luck!

